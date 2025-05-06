2 killed, 42 injured in Israeli retaliatory airstrikes on Yemen's port city: Health authorities

Sanaa, May 6 (IANS) Israeli warplanes conducted dozens of airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah province, killing at least two people and wounding 42 others, according to health authorities run by the Houthi militant group.

The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a port, airport, and factories, escalating regional tensions a day after the militant group claimed a missile attack near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, which resulted in eight injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV reported 48 airstrikes targeted the Red Sea province, striking the port city of Hodeidah, its airport, a cement factory, and military sites northeast of the city. Health officials linked to the Houthis said the casualties included workers at the factory and residents in the adjacent Bajil district.

Local residents told Xinhua that the strikes severely damaged infrastructure at the port, including cargo-handling facilities, and several private factories were also hit. Plumes of smoke were seen rising over the city, and residents described the attack as paralysing daily life.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, saying approximately 20 warplanes struck Houthi targets along Yemen's western coast using 50 precision-guided munitions. The targets, the IDF said, included what it called the "infrastructure of the Houthi terror regime." The mission was conducted about 1,700 km from Israel.

The Houthi group claimed the attacks on Hodeidah were carried out jointly by the US and Israel. The IDF statement made no mention of US involvement.

The IDF said the strikes were "in response to repeated assaults by the Houthi regime against the State of Israel," referencing recent missile and drone attacks.

The strikes on Hodeidah directly impacted the port, which serves as a critical lifeline for goods, medicine, and fuel to millions of people living in Houthi-controlled areas. These attacks threaten to further disrupt the already fragile humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Separately, Al-Masirah and local sources reported at least 20 US airstrikes on Monday targeting Houthi-controlled sites in the capital Sanaa, as well as in the northern provinces of Marib and Al-Jawf. There was no immediate comment from US Central Command.

The escalation follows a Houthi-claimed missile strike on Sunday near Ben Gurion Airport, outside Tel Aviv. Eight people were wounded, and airport operations were briefly halted. Israeli officials acknowledged that missile defense systems had failed to intercept the projectile despite multiple attempts.

The Houthis said the strike was retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a forceful response, including against what he called the group's backers in Iran.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen including Sanaa and Hodeidah, have repeatedly launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Red Sea shipping lanes in recent months. They say the attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians and will continue until Israel ends its offensive in Gaza and allows unfettered humanitarian access.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.