2 firefighters dead, 5 injured while battling cargo ship blaze in New Jersey

Washington, July 7 (IANS) Two firefighters were killed and five others were injured as they battled a blaze that broke out aboard a cargo ship at Port Newark in the US state of New Jersey, according to authorities.

"The Newark Fire Department, the Coast Guard, and multiple state and area agencies are continuing their response to a fire in Port Newark on the vehicle carrier ship, Grande Costa D'Avorio," Xinhua news agency quoted the US Coast Guard as saying in a statement on Thursday.

Coast Guard watch standers received an initial call of the fire on the multi-level vessel at 9.38 p.m. on Wednesday night , said the statement.

There have been no reports of crew member injuries on the ship, but two Newark firefighters were fatally injured while responding to the fire, it added.

The Coast Guard noted that responders continue to fight the fire and a determination of environmental impact will be made once it is under control.

The cargo ship docked on the port was carrying about 5,000 cars, local news outlet News 12 New Jersey reported.

The firefighters who were killed were Wayne Brooks, 49, and Augusto Acabou, 45, said the report, citing officials.

The five firefighters injured were taken to hospitals for treatment of various injuries, the report added.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of two Newark firefighters, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a statement.

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of the dangers our firefighters face and their remarkable courage," the Governor noted.

