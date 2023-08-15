2 dead, 85 injured in aerial firing incidents during I-Day celebrations in Karachi

Islamabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Two people were killed and 85 others injured in separate incidents of celebratory aerial firing in Karachi to mark Pakistan's 77th Independence Day on August 14, police said.

The victims comprised a man and woman who were hit stray bullets which were fired in the air by unknown residents as a part of the celebration on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted city police as saying to the media.

The woman was traveling on a motorbike when she got hit by the bullet whereas the man was sleeping on the roof of his home when the stray bullet struck him, the police said.

The injured people are being treated at three major hospitals in the city, and some of them who got bullet injuries in the head are in critical condition.

The Karachi police have imposed a ban on firing bullets in the air, warning the public of consequences if the order is not followed.

DSP Karachi, Syed Husnain Haider told mediapersons said that a special squad had been formed to prevent one-wheeling, display of weapons and aerial firing, adding that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

An investigation into the firing incidents is underway, the Karachi police told media.

