2 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brussels

Brussels, June 27 (IANS) Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting overnight near the Midi train station in Saint-Gilles in the Brussels region, the media reported on Thursday.

The shots were fired between 1 and 2 a.m. near a cafe, Xinhua news agency reported.

One of the injured is reported to be only slightly hurt, while the other two were more seriously wounded.

The perpetrators of this shooting are currently at large.

The police immediately established a security perimeter and launched an investigation to identify the shooters.

The motive of the shooters remains unknown.

No suspected perpetrators have been apprehended so far.

