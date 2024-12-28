1st Test: Rahmat Shah's record 231 sparks Afghanistan's fightback vs Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, Dec 28 (IANS) Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah etched his name into record books with an unbeaten 231, the highest individual score in Afghanistan’s Test history, on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe here on Saturday. His monumental innings, coupled with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi’s 141 not out, powered Afghanistan to a dominant 425/2 at stumps, leaving them just 161 runs behind Zimbabwe’s massive first-innings total of 586.

Starting the day precariously placed at 95/2, Afghanistan seized control at the Queens Sports Club with an unbroken 361-run partnership between Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi. The duo dismantled Zimbabwe’s six-man bowling attack, which endured a wicketless and gruelling day under the scorching Bulawayo sun.

Rahmat Shah, who came to the crease after opener Sediqullah Atal fell in the second over, displayed remarkable poise and resilience. Facing 416 deliveries, he struck 23 boundaries and three sixes, surpassing his previous highest Test score of 102 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Shah reached his 100 with a single off inexperienced spinner Brian Bennett. He brought up his double century with a boundary, once again off Bennett, becoming only the second Afghan batter to achieve this feat. Shah eclipsed the 200 not out scored by Shahidi against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, meanwhile, proved a perfect foil for Shah. The Afghan skipper struck 16 fours in his 276-ball stay at the crease, registering his second Test century. His pull shot to fine leg off debutant Newman Nyamhuri brought up the milestone, highlighting his leadership and batting prowess.

Zimbabwe, who began the match on a high with their record 586-run first innings, struggled to replicate that dominance with the ball. Inexperience in the bowling attack and sloppy fielding compounded their woes as Afghanistan capitalised on every opportunity.

Zimbabwe’s missed chances and inconsistent lines allowed Afghanistan to steadily chip away at their first-innings lead, keeping the visitors firmly in the contest. It was the 26th time a wicketless day has occurred in the history of Test cricket, the last time it occurred was during the 2019 England vs West Indies match. It's the first time it's ever happened in Zimbabwe.

The ongoing Test is the culmination of a competitive series in which Afghanistan triumphed in both the T20 and ODI legs. Zimbabwe, aiming to secure their first Test win since defeating Afghanistan three years ago, now face a stiff challenge to regain control in this match.

Brief scores:

Day 3: Zimbabwe 586 lead Afghanistan 425/2 in 125 overs (Rahmat Shah 231 not out, Hashmatullah Shahidi 141 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1-46, Trevor Gwandu 1-86) by 161 runs.

