19 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

Gaza, Sep 12 (IANS) At least 19 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to Palestinian security and medical sources.

An Israeli warplane struck a residential house in the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, killing three people, said Palestinian medical sources.

Seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli aircraft in two attacks on the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, according to local sources and eyewitnesses, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Civil Defence Authority in Gaza reported in a press statement that its crews recovered the body of a Palestinian woman and a seriously injured person following an Israeli attack near Zeitoun neighborhood south of Gaza City.

In Rafah, Gaza, Civil Defense crews recovered the bodies of four people, three of whom were from the same family, after they were targeted by a missile in the Al-Zahour neighborhood in the center of the city.

The bodies were transferred to the hospital, according to a separate statement released by the Civil Defence Authority.

Medical sources reported that the bodies of four people were transferred to the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, following the bombing of a residential house in the city.The Israeli army has not yet commented on these incidents.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,118, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.