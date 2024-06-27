18-year-old girl gang-raped in Gurugram; accused absconding

Gurugram, June 27 (IANS) An 18-year-old girl has been allegedly gang-raped in Gurugram's Sohna area by five persons after she was abducted by them from her house, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday.

The girl, a student of Class 9, was abducted from her house, following which the accused took turns to rape her. She eventually fell unconscious.

After committing the crime, the accused dumped the girl at a place near her locality and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

On Thursday morning, local residents informed the victim's family when she was spotted lying on a street.

Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, following which her father approached the police and registered a complaint.

The Sohna Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

Inspector Jagjit Singh said the victim had suggested one of the accused's names as Imran.

"The suspects are still absconding, and they will be arrested soon," the police officer said.

