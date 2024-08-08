18 die from heat-related illnesses in South Korea in 2024

Seoul, Aug 8 (IANS) Eighteen people have died from heat-related causes so far this year, officials said on Thursday, as intense heat with apparent temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius continues to grip South Korea.

A total of 1,907 people had suffered heat-related illnesses from May 20 to Thursday, and 18 of them have died, according to the interior ministry, Yonhap news agency reported.

During the same period last year, the number of heat-related patients totaled 1,891, and 25 people died.

From June 11 until Wednesday, nearly 4,20,000 livestock died due to extreme heat, including 3,93,000 poultry. Some 4,30,000 fish were also reported dead in fish farms.

For the time-being, most regions will continue to see apparent temperatures go up to about 35 degrees Celsius and experience tropical nights where the nighttime temperatures stay above 25 degrees Celsius.

Strong rain of 30 to 50 millimetres is expected in parts of Gyeongsang provinces on Thursday, and some regions will see showers accompanied by thunder and lightning continue until Friday.

