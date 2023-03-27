17 killed in car accident in Mozambique

Maputo (Mozambique), March 27 (IANS) At least 17 people, including three children, were killed in a deadly road accident in central Mozambique, the state radio channel Radio Mozambique reported.

Another three people suffered serious injuries in the accident that occurred in the Nhamatanda district, central province of Sofala, involving a passenger minibus and a truck, according to the report, quoting Sofala's Secretary of State, Stella da Graca on Sunday.

The official said that the injured have been transferred to the Beira Central hospital in the provincial capital Beira, after being treated at the Nhamatanda rural hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

"According to preliminary reports, there is information that one of the tyres (of the minibus) burst and the vehicle crashed in the cargo truck carrying cement. The collision was violent," said Graca.

The President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, lamented the death of the 17 people and said that road accidents continue to be a public tragedy with devastating social and economic consequences.

"In the preliminary assessment carried out on the spot, the cause of the accident was found to be excessive speed and mechanical problems caused by a tyre burst," said Nyusi who was speaking on Saturday evening during a session of the Central Committee of the ruling Frelimo party, in the city of Matola, southern province of Maputo.

