16 arrested in Assam for illegal cattle slaughter during Eid

Guwahati, June 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that 16 individuals have been arrested across the state in connection with incidents of alleged illegal cattle slaughter during Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations.

CM Sarma stated that cattle remains were recovered from various locations in Assam, with five unauthorised slaughter sites identified in the Barak Valley. These were located in Gumrah, Silchar, and Lakhipur in Cachar district, and Badarpur and Banga in Karimganj district.

The arrests include nine people from Cachar and seven from Sribhumi. Additional reports cited the discovery of cattle parts in areas including Cotton University in Kamrup (Metro), Dhubri, Hojai, and Bagargool in Sribhumi.

"While our Constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom, it equally upholds the rule of law and public order," CM Sarma wrote on social media platform X.

"Disturbing incidents of illegal cattle slaughter and recovery of cattle parts were reported from multiple locations across Assam."

CM Sarma emphasised that the state is committed to preserving communal harmony, but warned that violations of the law, regardless of religious background, would invite strict action.

Under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, cattle slaughter is prohibited in areas where Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs form a majority, and within five kilometres of temples or Vaishnavite monasteries (satras).

While beef consumption is not illegal, the Act imposes stringent restrictions on slaughter and sale.

Tensions flared in Hojai on Sunday, following claims that meat pieces were found in Hindu residential areas on Saturday night.

In response, members of the Hindu community staged a road blockade in the Barpukhuri area.

A counter-protest by Muslims occurred in Bhuyanpatty, leading to a confrontation with police. Authorities used mild force to disperse the crowd, a senior police official said.

"The situation is now under control, with additional paramilitary forces deployed. We are closely monitoring developments," the official added.

Meanwhile, protests continue in Barpukhuri, where efforts are ongoing to negotiate with demonstrators. Residents in Hojai allege that meat was deliberately thrown into their premises, though police have not confirmed these claims.

In Guwahati, a piece of meat was reportedly found wrapped in polythene near the Cotton University campus.

Police have collected the sample for forensic testing. A similar incident was reported in Nalia, Dhubri district, where suspected meat pieces were discovered near a temple.

Authorities said the material was also sent for examination and that the situation in the area remains peaceful.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.