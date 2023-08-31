15 killed in Manila house fire

Manila, Aug 31 (IANS) At least 15 people were killed in a fire that gutted a house in Manila on Thursday, the Philippines' Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The Bureau said three others survived the fire that broke out at around 5.30 a.m., which firefighters put out nearly three hours later, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims include household members and workers.

The house was situated in the capital region's Quezon City.

