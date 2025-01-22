14 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband, search ops continue

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh), Jan 22 (IANS) At least 14 Maoists, including six women, have been killed in the ongoing encounter with the security personnel in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh since last week as the search operation continues, a top police official said.

All the bodies of the deceased Maoists have been recovered.

Raipur Inspector General of Police (IGP), Amresh Kumar Mishra, gave information about the encounter through a press conference on Tuesday.

He said that this encounter took place in the dense forests of Bhalu-Diggi located at Kulhari Ghat in Gariaband district, which started on the night of January 19 and is still underway.

The Raipur IGP said, "Information was received about the presence of Maoists in the area following which security personnel were sent to the spot. As many as 14 Maoists have been killed in the last two days. Apart from this, a huge quantity of weapons has also been recovered from the spot during the search operation, including INSAS rifle, SLR, revolver, and cartridges. Other materials have also been recovered."

The operation was launched on Monday night following specific intelligence inputs. It was a joint effort by security forces from Chhattisgarh and Odisha, including Operation Group E30 of Odisha Police, the 207th battalion of CRPF’s CoBRA unit, CRPF’s 65 and 211 Battalions, and SOG Nuapada.

IGP Mishra added that a search operation is being conducted in the dense forests of Bhalu-Diggi.

Security personnel were also deployed in the area on Tuesday night as well.

The encounter is underway with intermittent firing between security personnel and the Maoists.

According to official sources, more than 50 Maoists were present in the area, against whom the search operation is underway.

Security forces have started searching every corner of the forest.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces for successfully neutralising the Maoists and congratulated them.

He said, "I congratulate our security forces very much. Their courage deserves the utmost praise. This operation proves that we are continuously succeeding against the Maoists."

Earlier on January 16, 17 Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, and a large cache of weapons was also recovered.

The joint operation marks a significant success for security forces in their ongoing efforts to curb Maoist activity in the region.

