12 people arrested for cybercrime in Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, Dec 10 (IANS) Brunei police arrested twelve individuals suspected of acting as account mules for a cybercrime syndicate, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the local daily Borneo Bulletin, the suspects, aged between 23 and 53 years, allegedly rented out bank accounts and registered SIM cards for unknown individuals in exchange for commission payments.

The rented SIM cards were reportedly used for scam operations, while the bank accounts facilitated the diversion of funds from these scams before transferring the money to third parties, according to the Royal Brunei Police Force, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cybercrime encompasses a wide range of criminal activities that are carried out using digital devices and/or networks. These crimes involve the use of technology to commit fraud, identity theft, data breaches, computer viruses, scams, and expanded upon in other malicious acts.

Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in computer systems and networks to gain unauthorised access, steal sensitive information, disrupt services, and cause financial or reputational harm to individuals, organisations, and governments.

