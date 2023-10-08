12 Nepali nationals missing in Israel, says Nepal foreign minister

Kathmandu, Oct 8 (IANS) At least 12 Nepali nationals have gone missing in Israel after Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an offensive from the Gaza strip into Israeli territory, Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud said on Sunday.

It is suspected that some of them might have been killed, he said while delivering a statement in parliament.

"In order to find the exact status of the Nepali nationals, we have mobilised all state mechanisms," said Saud.

Of the 17 Nepali students in Kibbutz Alumim, two are safe, three others are undergoing treatment in the local hospitals and 12 have gone missing. Some of the 12 Nepali nationals are out of contact and it is suspected that some of them have been killed, he said.

In order to ascertain their status, the government has mobilised all of its mechanisms. A high-level mechanism led by foreign minister Saud has been formed in order to ascertain the actual situation of the Nepali nationals, for their evacuation and to assess the situation inside Israel so that it can coordinate with the authorities and take appropriate decisions.

A cabinet meeting on Sunday morning took the decision, said Saud while informing the house.

“ At present, 4,500 Nepalis are working in Israel as caregivers and 265 Nepali students are studying under the learn and earn scheme in Israel.

"Of the 265 students, 119 are studying in Agriculture University, 97 in Tribhuvan University and 49 in Sudurpaschim University,” said the minister.

Of the 49 students of Sudurpaschim University, 17 were studying in Kibbutz Alumim which is close to Gaza area which is devastated by the attacks," said the minister.

At least nine Nepalis were reported injured, two of them critically, as Hamas launched an attack inside Israeli territory early Saturday, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu said in a statement that a farm where 14 Nepalis were working had come under attack in Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip.

