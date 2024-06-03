12 killed, over 87,000 affected by floods in Sri Lanka

Colombo, June 3 (IANS) Sri Lanka's State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said on Monday that 12 people have been killed and over 87,000 people are affected by the recent floods in the South Asian country.

The official told at a press conference that Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces are the most affected, reports Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 12 deaths have been reported, including four in Matara, five in Ratnapura, and three in Colombo, Tennakoon said, adding that five people are reported missing.

There are 119 evacuation and relief centres currently housing over 23,700 people affected by floods, he said.

The Department of Meteorology said on Monday that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North Western provinces.

