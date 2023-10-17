11 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza

Gaza, Oct 17 (IANS) At least 11 Palestinian journalists were killed and 20 more others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said.

In a press statement, the syndicate added on Monday that 50 local, regional, and international media organisations were targetted in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which have continued for 10 days.

Moreover, two journalists have gone missing as they were covering the escalation between Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel, the syndicate said.

It also noted that the continued power outage and internet problem in Gaza limited the ability of journalists to continue their coverage, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Many journalists were subjected to direct threats and incitements from Israel on social media platforms," the syndicate said, calling on the international community to intervene to protect journalists.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip a week ago, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

