11 missing after tugboat capsizes in Philippines

Manila, July 27 (IANS) The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday said that at least 11 people were missing after a tugboat capsized off Cagayan province.

According to the PCG, the tugboat with seven crew onboard went missing on Wednesday while typhoon Doksuri was battering the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four member of the PCG sent to the areas to rescue were also missing.

"The aluminum boat of the PCG personnel capsized due to strong wind and big waves," the PCG said.

The search and rescue team continued until Thursday morning, but temporarily suspended due to bad weather.

