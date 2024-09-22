11 killed in renewed clashes between Sudanese army, paramilitary forces in El Fasher

Khartoum, Sep 22 (IANS) At least 11 people, including three children, were killed and 17 others injured in armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, the capital of western North Darfur State, the non-governmental Sudanese Doctors Network announced in a statement.

It warned that the continued and escalating clashes in this densely populated city, which have been ongoing since May 10, would lead to a grave humanitarian disaster, Xinhua news agency reported.

The doctor's organisation, on Saturday, called for an immediate cessation of indiscriminate shelling and the removal of the blockade on the city, which is home to over 1 million residents, most of whom are displaced persons from other states, according to the statement.

It further urged international organisations to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, particularly medications and food, and to push for an end to the escalation of violence.

Earlier on Saturday, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that the UN chief is "gravely alarmed" by reports of a full-scale assault on El Fasher by the RSF.

The secretary-general called on the paramilitary forces to "act responsibly and immediately order a halt to the RSF attack," warning that any further escalation would "threaten to spread the conflict along intercommunal lines throughout Darfur," Dujarric said in a statement.

Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the SAF and the RSF, resulting in at least 16,650 deaths and the displacement of millions, according to UN estimates.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.