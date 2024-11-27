11 injured in South Korea's 53-vehicle pile-up

Seoul, Nov 27 (IANS) Eleven people were injured on Wednesday from a pile-up involving 53 vehicles in eastern South Korea, according to Yonhap news agency.

The series of collisions occurred at about 5:50 p.m. local time (0850 GMT) on a road in Wonju, around 120 km east of the capital Seoul.

The accident left 11 people wounded. Among them, three were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

It caused severe traffic congestion as cars on their way home from work flocked at once.

Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the police believed that a car stopped on the downhill slope and the following vehicles collided one after another.

It was presumed that the car failed to stop properly on the downhill black ice, a thin layer of ice on the road made by melting snow in the Wonju area, where a heavy snow advisory was issued.

The police were investigating the exact cause of the incident.

