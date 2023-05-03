11 injured after two buses collide in Houston
Houston, May 3 (IANS) About 11 people were injured and hospitalised after two Metro buses collided in Houston, the largest city of US' Texas state.
One of the buses had a shattered windshield, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media outlet KTRK.
Video showed multiple people on a street curb and at least one person on an ambulance stretcher, said the KTRK report.
It's unclear how many people were on the buses.
