11 injured after two buses collide in Houston

Houston, May 3 (IANS) About 11 people were injured and hospitalised after two Metro buses collided in Houston, the largest city of US' Texas state.

One of the buses had a shattered windshield, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media outlet KTRK.

Video showed multiple people on a street curb and at least one person on an ambulance stretcher, said the KTRK report.

It's unclear how many people were on the buses.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.