11 dead, 14 missing after heavy rains hit China

Beijing, Aug 24 (IANS) Torrential rains have left 11 people dead and 14 others missing in the city of Huludao, China's Liaoning Province.

The heavy rainfall caused extremely severe damage in Huludao, particularly in the city's Jianchang County and Suizhong County. Roads, power lines, communication networks, houses, and crops were heavily affected, local authorities said on Friday.

Currently, roads and communication networks are gradually being restored in affected areas and efforts are being made to search for the missing persons, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to preliminary statistics, 188,757 people in Huludao have been affected, with losses amounting to 10.3 billion yuan (about $1.44 billion).

Additionally, nine national and provincial major roads and 210 rural roads have been disrupted to varying degrees, with 187 bridges damaged.

