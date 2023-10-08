10 Nepali nationals confirmed dead in Israel violence

Kathmandu, Oct 8 (IANS) At least 10 Nepali nationals have been confirmed dead in Israel during the deadly attacks carried out by Hamas militants, as per Nepali Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rizal said.

All those who died in the militant attacks were students who reached there on the "learn and earn" package of the Israeli government, he told Nepali media.

However, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not officially confirmed the tragic deaths of the Nepali citizens in the brutal attack.

Rizal told the Nepali media that three other Nepali nationals were injured in the attack. It is said that those killed in the deadly attacks were students who reached there from different universities of Nepal.

According to Rizal, the deceased have been identified as Narayan Prasad Neupane, Ganesh Kumar Nepali, Ashish Chaudhary, Dipesh Raj Bista, Aanand Sah, Rajesh Kumar Swarnkar, Rajan Phulara, Padam Thapa, Pravesh Bhandari, and Lokendra Singh

Dhami. Bidhan Sejwal and Pravin Dangi from Dagisharan-3, Dang, sustained injuries and are currently being treated at a local hospital. Both of them are in critical condition. She said that efforts are being made to send the bodies of the deceased to Nepal.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Foreign Minister N.P. Saud told the Parliament that at least 12 Nepali nationals had gone missing after Hamas attacked inside Israel.

In order to ascertain their status, the government has mobilised all of its mechanisms.

A high-level mechanism led by the minister was set up to ascertain the actual situation of the Nepali nationals and for their evacuation and to assess the situation inside Israel so that it can coordinate with Israeli authorities and take the appropriate decisions. A cabinet meeting on Sunday morning took the decision, Saud told the house.

"At present, 4,500 Nepali caregivers are working and 265 Nepali students are studying under the learn and earn scheme. Out of this number, 119 are from Agriculture University, 97 from Tribhuvan University and 49 from Sudurpaschim University," he said.

Out of 49 students of Sudurpaschim University, 17 were studying in Kibbutz Alumim which is close to Gaza area.

