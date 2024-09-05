1 killed, 5 injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Beirut, Sep 5 (IANS) A Lebanese woman was killed and five civilians injured in Israeli artillery and airstrikes on southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

The Israeli army launched artillery shelling on the village of Qabrikha, killing a woman and injuring two other people, including a 12-year-old child, the Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre said on Wednesday in a statement.

In a separate raid by the Israeli army on the village of Houla, three people were injured, the statement added.

According to Lebanese military sources, the Israeli military launched seven airstrikes on Wednesday noon on six towns and villages and shelled nine villages and towns in southern Lebanon with about 30 shells, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that it "targeted with Katyusha rockets the Beit Hillel and Zar'it barracks and artillery positions in Dishon in northern Israel" in response to the Israeli attacks on the southern villages.

The Lebanese armed group added that it also targeted the Marj site on Wednesday noon with rockets.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

One person was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on September 1 (Sunday) evening, the Health Ministry said.

The injured included a woman who sustained serious wounds in the attack that targeted the town of Beit Lif, the Ministry added in a statement.

The state-run National News Agency also reported another Israeli airstrike in the border town of Beit Yohoun. No details were yet available about casualties or damage.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,700 victims since October 7 following an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

