1 killed, 13 injured in Israel after missile fired from Iran

Jerusalem, June 15 (IANS) A woman was killed and 13 others were injured when a missile launched from Iran struck a two-storey building in the Arab city of Tamra in northern Israel, according to Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom.

A barrage of missiles was fired from Iran toward wide areas of northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday evening in a statement.

A 20-year-old woman died due to the direct impact of a ballistic missile on her northern Israel home.

Elsewhere, multiple cases of shock were reported in the Haifa area, as air raid sirens sounded across the north in response to the large-scale missile strike.

According to Israel's Channel 12 News, the attack involved more than 40 missiles.

Magen David Adom further reported at least 13 wounded at the scene in a two-storey house in the Western Galilee with varying degrees of injuries.

Paramedics evacuated seven people with light injuries from the scene to nearby hospitals.

Rambam Hospital has received 13 wounded people so far, one of whom is in critical condition.

Three people were rescued by Israel Fire and Rescue teams from a building that suffered a direct impact.

Haifa police officers reported that fallen shrapnel caused localised fires on a road and another building.

The police noted that the fires are under control, and there are no casualties.

Magen David Adom also noted that paramedics treated four people for anxiety attacks.

Following the missile launches, smartphone alerts were issued and sirens were activated in Haifa, the Galilee region, the Sea of Galilee area, and other northern locations, prompting hundreds of thousands of residents to seek shelter.

The IDF said that, while intercepting the incoming missiles, the Israeli Air Force was also conducting strikes on military targets in Tehran.

Iran's state TV said on Saturday that "heavy and destructive" attacks against Israel were expected within hours. Shortly before the assault, Iranian state media threatened to target Israeli energy facilities.

Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles into northern Israel on Saturday night, one day after the first wave of barrages, which wounded more than 200 Israelis and killed three across central Israel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.