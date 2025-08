August 06, 2025

Tensions flared in Nalgondavaripalli village ahead of the upcoming ZPTC by-election in Pulivendula after YSRCP MLC Ramesh Yadav and party leader Velpula Ramu were allegedly attacked. The incident has sparked outrage within the YSR Congress Party, which has squarely blamed TDP workers for the violence, accusing them of resorting to such tactics out of fear of losing the poll.