June 19, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu against pushing citizens to the brink through his misgovernance. He accused Naidu of fostering a climate of fear by filing false cases against YSRCP leaders and activists on the basis of the ‘Red Book’, silencing dissent, and rolling back all welfare schemes launched by the previous YSRCP government.