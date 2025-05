May 17, 2025

In a shocking incident in actor Balakrishna’s Hindupur constituency, a woman has accused government officials of demanding ₹10,000 in exchange for her monthly social security pension. The woman, a resident of Model Colony, mortgaged her gold earrings to raise ₹10,000. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Political opponents have slammed the TDP government for taking advantage of vulnerable people.