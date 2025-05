May 05, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured unconditional support to the farmers of Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the party. During a teleconference held on Monday (May 5), Jagan instructed YSRCP leaders and regional coordinators to stand by the farmers, who are reeling under the effects of untimely rains and the lack of a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.