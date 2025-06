June 07, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has exposed the financial mismanagement of the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh. In a post shared on X, Jagan highlighted discrepancies in the Chandrababu Naidu government’s claims regarding the state's finances, while citing shocking data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the financial year 2024–25.