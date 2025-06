June 02, 2025

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, celebrated on June 2. Taking to social media, he tweeted: "Warm wishes to all the brothers and sisters of Telangana on this momentous #TelanganaFormationDay."