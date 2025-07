July 02, 2025

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has clarified that posts regarding cheap hotel and food rates in Tirumala are fake. Over the past few days, social media posts claiming low prices for food at hotels in Tirumala have gone viral. One such post claimed that two idlis cost ₹7.50, two chapatis ₹20, tea ₹5, and a full meal ₹31. Taking note of the circulation of false information on social media, the TTD dismissed the claims as baseless.