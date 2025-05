May 29, 2025

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday directed immediate medical treatment for YSRCP leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. The order was issued while the court was hearing Vamsi’s plea seeking medical bail. Vamsi’s counsel informed the court that the former legislator was being shifted from one government hospital to another, none of which had adequate facilities to treat him.