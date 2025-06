June 06, 2025

A shocking incident in Ramagiri of erstwhile Anantapur district has come to light, exposing the atmosphere of fear created by the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh. A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by a group of 14 people, purportedly members of the TDP, in Edugurrapalli, a village located a short distance from Venkatapuram, the hometown of former Women Empowerment Minister Paritala Sunitha.