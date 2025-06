June 24, 2025

Startling details have emerged in the murder case of a private land surveyor from Kurnool, with police arresting eight individuals—including the victim’s wife and mother-in-law. Tejeshwar, a native of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana, married Aishwarya on May 18. Just a month later, he went missing. A missing persons case was registered, and his body was eventually found in Kurnool district.