July 10, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has announced the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 10, 2025. Students who took part in the counselling process can now check which college they’ve been allotted by visiting the official website — polycet.ap.gov.in. To log in, you'll need your login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.