July 23, 2025

The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have announced a school holiday today, July 23 for both Bandh and heavy rains in several districts due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. The decision aims to ensure student safety and prevent disruptions to academic schedules. If the situation continues or worsens, the government will likely announce a holiday for safety concerns. As today is a holiday, the holidays may continue for three days till July 25.