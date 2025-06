June 25, 2025

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a phase-wise campaign to expose the failures of the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. During a meeting with YSRCP leaders on Wednesday (June 25), YS Jagan unveiled a five-week campaign titled ‘Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’.