May 27, 2025

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Konaseema district on Monday as eight teenagers, all aged between 14 and 18, went missing in the Godavari River. By Tuesday morning, four bodies had been recovered, while the search continues for the remaining four. Even as Konaseema mourns, over 500 km away in Kadapa, the TDP government continued with its grand celebrations at the Mahanadu annual plenary, seemingly untouched by the unfolding human tragedy.