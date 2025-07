July 11, 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Details: The AP PGECET 2025 counselling schedule has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education. In order to apply for MTech and MPharmacy programs, students who have previously qualified for GATE or GPAT need to register for web counselling via the official website. According to the authorities, registration for the AP PGECET 2025 counselling will open on July 14, 2025.