June 12, 2025

In the run-up to the 2024 elections, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu announced lofty plans for the welfare of the poor and development of Andhra Pradesh. He launched the ‘Super Six’ manifesto, promising support for women, farmers, and unemployed youth. As the TDP-led NDA completes one year in power, it appears that Chandrababu Naidu is deceiving the public—either by altering his promises or by burying them altogether.