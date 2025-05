May 04, 2025

Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that India's first Transmedia Entertainment City to be launched here will create 25,000 jobs and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The Chief Minister posted on 'X' that the state government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Creative Land Asia (CLA).