July 28, 2025

Though not a household name, Rukmini Kota has quickly risen through the ranks of the Janasena Party, largely credited to her proximity to party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan. Originally from Krishna district, Rukmini was based in London for several years, where she operated a branded garment store. It was during this time, sources say, that she built a rapport with Pawan Kalyan.