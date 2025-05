April 30, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (April 30) to console the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic wall collapse at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam during the annual Chandanotsavam festival. At least seven people were killed in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the deceased were four members of the same family.