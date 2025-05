May 27, 2025

De-facto Chief Minister, Minister of all departments, leader of the TDP — these are just some of the labels that have become increasingly associated with Nara Lokesh. While TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has not officially declared a political heir, recent developments have only reinforced speculation that Lokesh — currently the IT and HRD Minister and TDP General Secretary — is being positioned to take over.