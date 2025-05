May 01, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste-based census. In a post on X, Jagan said, “Andhra Pradesh, under my leadership, took the lead by passing a resolution in November 2021 and conducting the country’s first BC caste-wise enumeration in January 2024 through village and ward secretariats.”