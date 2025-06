June 21, 2025

The much-promoted Yogandhra program was conducted smoothly in Visakhapatnam on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day. The large-scale event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it all the more special. However, what caught netizens’ attention was the very awkward attempt by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to assert dominance.