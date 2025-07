July 14, 2025

Panic prevailed at Tirupati Railway Station after two coaches of the Tirupati-Hisar Express (Train No. 04717) caught fire while the train was stationed on the loop line. The incident caused high tension and triggered suspicion over the cause of the blaze. The fire was so intense that it also damaged a coach of the Rayalaseema Express, which was stationed nearby. Fortunately, no passengers were on board either train at the time of the incident.