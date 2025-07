July 14, 2025

In yet another disturbing instance of violence against women, an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted and tied to an electric pole in Tammaganipalle village, located in the Kuppam constituency of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The incident has drawn significant attention, particularly because it occurred in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s own constituency. Naidu has served as the MLA from Kuppam for eight terms.