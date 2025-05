May 14, 2025

In a tragic incident, five children drowned in a pond at Mallepalle village in Brahmamgarimatham mandal of YSR district on Tuesday afternoon. The children were identified as Charan (15) and Pardhu (12) from Bodhanam village near Allagadda, Harsha (12) from Uppalapadu village near Jammalamadugu, Dheekshith (6) from Mallepalle village, and Tarun (10) from Nalleru Kotalu village in Kasinayana mandal.