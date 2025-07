July 07, 2025

Amaravati, July 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a Mega Parent-Teacher meeting with a record 2,28,21,454 participants expected across 61,135 educational institutions. The state government termed the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting 2.0, scheduled on July 10, a unique initiative to strengthen the school-parent relationship. It claimed that for the first time in India, PTM will be held simultaneously across all government and private schools.